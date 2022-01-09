Missouri River heading into second year of drought

Drought has dogged the upper Missouri River watershed for more than a year, and as a result, runoff in 2021 ranked the 10th lowest in 123 years, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Furthermore, only marginal improvement is projected this year.
“The ongoing drought shows no relief in sight,” the corps said in a statement last week. About 85% of the Missouri River basin, from Montana to Missouri, is in drought or near drought.
Runoff in the upper basin is important for many reasons, including supplying drinking water to cities like Omaha and Council Bluffs and operational water for electric plants like Cooper Nuclear Station and the Omaha Public Power District coal stations.
Runoff last year was 59% of normal, and the corps is projecting that it will be 84% of average this year.
To conserve water behind the dams, the corps has said it will keep discharges at 12,000 cubic feet per second this winter, which is low. That said, a week ago, the corps increased releases to 16,000 cubic feet per second because ice was forming in the river and water levels were forecast to drop near Omaha. The corps now is in the midst of ratcheting back those releases with a goal of returning to 12,000 cubic feet per second.
The other primary water conservation measure under consideration is to keep releases relatively low during the spring and summer. That decision will be made based on conditions. For now, spring releases will be based on the minimum amount needed for barge traffic.
The corps continues to say that there will be enough water in the river to meet the needs of cities and other users. However, it also cautions that being able to reach that water is the responsibility of those users.
Mountain snowpack, which feeds water into the river, is running behind normal for this time of year. However, the heaviest snows occur from January to April, so there remains plenty of time for snow to accumulate, forecasters say. Snowpack typically peaks around April 15.