Missouri River heading into second year of drought

Drought has dogged the upper Missouri River watershed for more than a year, and as a result, runoff in 2021 ranked the 10th lowest in 123 years, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Furthermore, only marginal improvement is projected this year.

“The ongoing drought shows no relief in sight,” the corps said in a statement last week. About 85% of the Missouri River basin, from Montana to Missouri, is in drought or near drought.

Runoff in the upper basin is important for many reasons, including supplying drinking water to cities like Omaha and Council Bluffs and operational water for electric plants like Cooper Nuclear Station and the Omaha Public Power District coal stations.

Runoff last year was 59% of normal, and the corps is projecting that it will be 84% of average this year.