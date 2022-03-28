Missouri River's highest level in 2021 in Omaha was a record low

The Missouri River at Omaha in 2021 set its lowest crest in the modern record, according to the National Weather Service and U.S. Geological Survey.

David Pearson, hydrologist with the weather service, said the river set a record “low high” in Omaha on Aug. 7 when it crested at 16.06 feet (a river’s crest is its high point).

That “high” of a “low crest” was made possible only by the flash flooding that swamped parts of eastern Omaha and sent a surge of runoff into the river that August weekend, he said. If it weren’t for that storm, the record would have been even lower.

The river is crucial to the region’s public health and economic well-being, providing drinking water, handling sewage runoff and serving industries and utilities.

The modern record begins in 1952 and factors in the impact of dams on the upper Missouri River. The dams are operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which releases water from them with a goal of meeting a variety of objectives, from generating electricity to addressing flood and drought concerns.

John Remus, who manages water releases from the dams for the corps, said the record “low high” reflects the lack of major storms flushing large amounts of runoff into the river below the dams in a relatively short period of time.

“Normally, we get at least one large event in the March-June time frame that produces excess runoff. We didn’t get such an event(s) in 2021,” he said via email.

As a result of the low river levels, the Corps of Engineers slightly increased reservoir releases in April and May 2021 to provide adequate river levels for uses such as commercial boat traffic. Remus said those releases had “negligible” impact on upstream reservoir levels, where drought has lowered lake levels.

Large parts of the upper Missouri River watershed have been in prolonged drought, and as of Thursday, nearly 75% was in drought. Forecasters have said they anticipate that drought will continue.

(A river’s watershed is the geographic area it drains. The Missouri’s watershed stretches from southern Canada and Montana to St. Louis, Missouri. There are six massive dams on the upper river, with the farthest downstream dam, Gavins Point, being on the northeast Nebraska border.)

Immediately below the dams, the river had a fairly steady base flow in 2021, Remus said. That’s at least partially because soils were still releasing water stored up during the wet years of 2018 through early 2020, he said.

For months, the corps has been advising entities that rely on the river to make sure they’re prepared for low river levels and the impact that could have on their operations. While drought is an ongoing concern, Remus said the reservoir system is designed to withstand “an extended severe drought.”

The corps shifted to drought mode in July 2021 in terms of its water management decisions, he said. That meant implementing conservation measures such as reduced flows during navigation season and minimal winter releases.

Due to this past winter’s low flows, the river level at Omaha remains lower than its record “low high.” At midweek, it was at about 11 feet in Omaha, according to the National Weather Service, and was expected to rise about another foot by week’s end.

The record high crest was 40.20 feet during the flood of 1952.

