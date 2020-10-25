Monday will stay cold long after snow moves out of Omaha area

The snow that fell Sunday night into Monday had more or less stopped in the Omaha area before 7 a.m. Monday, but the cold persisted.
Omaha likely will set a record for lowest high temperature Monday after tying one Sunday, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.
Monday's high is expected to be 29, Paul Fajman said. The record is 32, set in 1957.
Sunday's high in Omaha was 34, which tied the record set in 1919.
Roads and sidewalks were slushy Monday, but traffic wasn't much slower than normal. A Douglas County 911 dispatcher said before 7 a.m. that the office had received reports of fender-benders.
Dirk Petersen, another Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said snow began to fall there about 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Snow fell Saturday night into Sunday in northeast Nebraska, with roads completely snow-covered from Yankton, South Dakota, southward to Wayne, Nebraska. The band of snow stretched between Norfolk and Neligh.
Heavier amounts of snow also fell overnight in northwest Nebraska, according to Nathan Jurgensen, a meteorologist with the weather service office in North Platte. Six inches of snow was reported near Gordon in Sheridan County.
Darren Snively of the North Platte weather service office said accumulation reached 1.4 inches in North Plate and 5 inches in Valentine by 7 p.m., and other spots in the Sand Hills recorded 6 to 8 inches.
“We did see some pretty decent accumulations across the Sand Hills and even the northern Panhandle,” Jurgensen said.
By 9 p.m., Snively said, only flurries remained north of the Interstate, and the storm had mostly tapered off in North Platte.
Parts of I-80 were closed Sunday night in the Panhandle between Big Springs and Wyoming because of massive amounts of snow, according to the Nebraska 511 website.
The forecast also calls for a low temperature Tuesday morning in Omaha of 15 degrees, just 2 degrees above the record set in 1925.
The extreme cold is forecast to be short-lived. Temperatures were expected to bounce back to more seasonable readings later in the week. Highs pushing up into the mid-50s are forecast for Friday.
