Monday will stay cold long after snow moves out of Omaha area

The snow that fell Sunday night into Monday had more or less stopped in the Omaha area before 7 a.m. Monday, but the cold persisted.

Omaha likely will set a record for lowest high temperature Monday after tying one Sunday, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Monday's high is expected to be 29, Paul Fajman said. The record is 32, set in 1957.

Sunday's high in Omaha was 34, which tied the record set in 1919.

Roads and sidewalks were slushy Monday, but traffic wasn't much slower than normal. A Douglas County 911 dispatcher said before 7 a.m. that the office had received reports of fender-benders.

Dirk Petersen, another Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said snow began to fall there about 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Snow fell Saturday night into Sunday in northeast Nebraska, with roads completely snow-covered from Yankton, South Dakota, southward to Wayne, Nebraska. The band of snow stretched between Norfolk and Neligh.

Heavier amounts of snow also fell overnight in northwest Nebraska, according to Nathan Jurgensen, a meteorologist with the weather service office in North Platte. Six inches of snow was reported near Gordon in Sheridan County.