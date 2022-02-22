More brutal cold, a little snow ahead in Nebraska

Technically, this is just another seven-day week in the midst of the shortest month of the year.
But Tuesday's bone-chilling arctic winds made it feel like winter had hit its longest stretch.
It was so cold, trash collection was canceled for the day in Omaha. That means trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by a day the rest of the week.
Residents also are advised to check with local news and social media for any additional changes to the schedule. Missed collections may be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7 p.m. on the scheduled collection day.
Wind chills dropped to around minus 15 degrees in the metro area Tuesday morning. Winds gusting in excess of 30 mph sucked the warmth away from anyone outside.
Wednesday is forecast to feel even colder in the morning. The low is forecast around minus 3 degrees, and wind chills could drop to around minus 20 degrees in the metro area.
The good news is that the winds die down on Wednesday, said Scott Dergan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Light snow is forecast in the metro area Wednesday night through Thursday, he said.
Expect another cold day Thursday, with single-digit lows and highs in the midteens, before a gradual warmup begins Friday.
By the weekend, highs are forecast in the 40s in Omaha. And on Tuesday, temperatures could reach 50 degrees.
