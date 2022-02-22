 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More brutal cold, a little snow ahead in Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0

Technically, this is just another seven-day week in the midst of the shortest month of the year.

But Tuesday's bone-chilling arctic winds made it feel like winter had hit its longest stretch.

It was so cold, trash collection was canceled for the day in Omaha. That means trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by a day the rest of the week.

Residents also are advised to check with local news and social media for any additional changes to the schedule. Missed collections may be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7 p.m. on the scheduled collection day.

Wind chills dropped to around minus 15 degrees in the metro area Tuesday morning. Winds gusting in excess of 30 mph sucked the warmth away from anyone outside.

Wednesday is forecast to feel even colder in the morning. The low is forecast around minus 3 degrees, and wind chills could drop to around minus 20 degrees in the metro area.

People are also reading…

The good news is that the winds die down on Wednesday, said Scott Dergan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Light snow is forecast in the metro area Wednesday night through Thursday, he said.

Expect another cold day Thursday, with single-digit lows and highs in the midteens, before a gradual warmup begins Friday.

By the weekend, highs are forecast in the 40s in Omaha. And on Tuesday, temperatures could reach 50 degrees.

5 comforting, cold-weather recipes to try this week

This week's recipe roundup is all about comfort and nostalgia. The meals are perfect for cold-weather or anytime you need a quick, old-fashioned pick-me-up.

Seriously Simple: This cold-weather dish is creamy and comforting
Food and Cooking
AP

Seriously Simple: This cold-weather dish is creamy and comforting

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

“The poor man’s paella” and “a Mexican party dish with a Spanish ancestry” are just two descriptions given to this homey one-dish rice main course.

The Kitchn: These four-ingredient pizza pockets might just be better than the store-bought version
Food and Cooking
AP

The Kitchn: These four-ingredient pizza pockets might just be better than the store-bought version

  • Kelli Foster, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

If Hot Pockets were a staple in your childhood, this four-ingredient recipe will be right up your alley.

Kary Osmond: Need a quick appetizer? Look no further.
Food and Cooking
AP

Kary Osmond: Need a quick appetizer? Look no further.

  • Kary Osmond, karyosmond.com
  • Updated
  • 0

This is a perfect appetizer for a last-minute get-together. It’s so delicious, your guests will be asking for the recipe. Serve with a crisp white wine.

EatingWell: Brussels sprouts add crisp texture to chicken tacos
Food and Cooking
AP

EatingWell: Brussels sprouts add crisp texture to chicken tacos

  • Carolyn Malcoun, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

To add a variety of textures to these chicken tacos, poach the chicken to keep it super-tender and moist while broiling the Brussels for a crisp mix-in. The creamy sauce rounds out the combo.

The Kitchn: Making chocolate-covered cherries was easier than I anticipated. And you can do it too!
Food and Cooking
AP

The Kitchn: Making chocolate-covered cherries was easier than I anticipated. And you can do it too!

  • Amelia Rampe, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

Growing up in suburbia meant that mall culture was a huge part of my life. I spent my childhood walking up and down the mall, stopping at my favorite shops along the way: the bookstore, Charlotte Russe, Orange Julius, and, most notably, See’s Candies. The chocolatey scent always spilled out of the store and permeated into the corridor, drawing me in and bringing me right up to the chocolate case.

Recipe: Korean flavors punch up Super Bowl pulled pork
Lifestyles
AP

Recipe: Korean flavors punch up Super Bowl pulled pork

  • By CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street
  • Updated
  • 0

Pulled pork is a Super Bowl party staple for many reasons, not least because it’s a hands-off meal that can feed an entire team with little effort.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert