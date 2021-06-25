 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More rain coming to Omaha tonight, but severe storm not expected
0 comments

More rain coming to Omaha tonight, but severe storm not expected

062521-owh-spo-cws-zl1

Dave Lindemann and Reid Lindemann try to wait out a rain delay before a College World Series game between Texas and Virginia on Thursday.

 Z Long, The World-Herald

Through the years, deadly tornadoes have ripped through Nebraska communities, including Omaha, leaving a path of destruction in their wake.

The weather Friday night likely won't be severe, but fans attending the College World Series may get a little wet.

Rain is expected to move into downtown Omaha between 8 and 10 p.m., said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

Texas is scheduled to face Mississippi State at 6:55 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park.

Fans at Thursday night's game got the full Omaha June weather experience with a weather delay, lightning, rain and, eventually, a rainbow.

Torrential rains in other parts of the state caused flash flooding Thursday night, and strong winds downed trees and power lines in parts of southeast Nebraska.

Storms are in the forecast throughout the day Saturday in the Omaha area but likely won't be severe, Gross said. The best chance for thunderstorms, 50% to 60%, is in the morning. The odds drop a bit in the afternoon and evening, with the day likely to end with mostly sunny conditions and a high near 81.

There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday after 1 p.m.

Chances of thunderstorms are expected to continue into early next week.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert