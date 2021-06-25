More rain coming to Omaha tonight, but severe storm not expected

The weather Friday night likely won't be severe, but fans attending the College World Series may get a little wet.

Rain is expected to move into downtown Omaha between 8 and 10 p.m., said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

Texas is scheduled to face Mississippi State at 6:55 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park.

Fans at Thursday night's game got the full Omaha June weather experience with a weather delay, lightning, rain and, eventually, a rainbow.

Torrential rains in other parts of the state caused flash flooding Thursday night, and strong winds downed trees and power lines in parts of southeast Nebraska.

Storms are in the forecast throughout the day Saturday in the Omaha area but likely won't be severe, Gross said. The best chance for thunderstorms, 50% to 60%, is in the morning. The odds drop a bit in the afternoon and evening, with the day likely to end with mostly sunny conditions and a high near 81.

There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday after 1 p.m.