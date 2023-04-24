Start putting away those crazy pet sweaters and get out the gardening gloves, because more seasonal temperatures are expected this week in eastern Nebraska.

“Our weather will be relatively quiet this week with temperatures, basically, within five degrees of 60 each of the next five days,” Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “The warmest day of the coming week is expected to be on Thursday, when we have a high of 68 degrees in the forecast.”

That’s a far cry from the record lows set early Sunday in Omaha and other eastern Nebraska cities. Omaha posted a record low of 26 degrees, breaking the mark of 28 degrees set in 2013.

Lincoln recorded a low of 21 degrees, smashing the mark of 26 degrees set in 1996. Norfolk reported a low of 22 degrees, one degree colder than the record set all the way back in 1910.

Blame cold air dropping down from Canada for the below-freezing temperatures, Nicolaisen said. The cold snap was aided by clear skies and a lack of wind.

“We had clear skies and no wind,” he said. “That combination just sent temperatures falling like a rock.”

The unusually cold weather sent Nicolaisen thumbing through the record books. He found that Omaha in the past 10 years has set “twice as many record highs” as record lows.

“This coming week, though, we don’t have much going on,” Nicolaisen said. “There will be a pretty big storm missing us to the south midweek. Our best chance for rain looks like it will come Friday morning and that (weather) front will be coming down from Canada, too.”

A high of 61 degrees is predicted for Omaha on Friday. Temperatures are forecast to be about the same through the weekend.

“We can say that it’s safe to turn the sprinklers back on because there will be no freezing,” Nicolaisen said. “Nighttime lows should remain above freezing in the 30s and 40s.”

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023