More snow is coming to the Omaha metro area
Another round of snow is forecast for the Omaha area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Scott Dergan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said an inch or two is expected. Some areas could see a little more.

The weather service is expecting snow to be falling by the Wednesday morning commute and to continue through the day, with some rain possibly mixing in.

And while the snow totals will be light, Dergan said it’s a good idea for drivers to take care.

“Sometimes, we have our worst accidents when there is just a dusting and people are driving too fast for conditions,” he said.

The snow is expected to move out Wednesday night. The rest of the week is forecast to bring mostly cloudy skies and daytime highs around 30 degrees.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

