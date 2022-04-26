More than half of Fontenelle Forest closed due to still smoldering brush fire

A fire that could smolder for weeks in timber and brush along the Missouri River has led to an indefinite closure of about half of Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue.

Michelle Foss, director of resource stewardship at Fontenelle, said Monday that the fire was under control but not extinguished. It was continuing to burn in the tops of standing trees and in fallen trees, logs and brush on the ground, she said.

A little more than half of the 1,500-acre private nature center is closed, she said. Not all of that has burned, some of the closure is necessary to put out the fire and deal with problems it has caused.

The area that is closed is Fontenelle's bottomland, which is about 790 acres and is popular with hikers and birders for its flat terrain, wetlands and wildlife. Foss said that 375 acres of land belonging to Fontenelle Forest, the City of Bellevue and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has burned.

The fire was among many that broke out this weekend when powerful, hot winds blew across drought-stricken Nebraska. Gusts in excess of 40 mph were common, and in some areas the wind gusted over 60 mph.

The fires claimed the life of retired Cambridge Volunteer Fire Chief John P. Trumble, injured more than a dozen others and destroyed an an unknown number of homes (so far only a few homes have been confirmed to have burned). Included among the reported fires was a small one that burned about seven acres in and north of N.P. Dodge Park on the northeast edge of Omaha.

The Fontenelle Forest fire started with someone who had been four-wheeling in the bluffs above the Missouri River Friday evening, said Jack Syphers, a spokesman for the Bellevue Fire Department. The area where the fire started is along the boundary of Fontenelle Forest and Bellevue's College Heights Park.

Syphers said two men were trying to extricate their stuck ATVs when their pickup caught fire. He said one of the men had been four-wheeling and got stuck and called his friend for help. His friend's four-wheeler also got stuck.

The men then used the second man's pickup to try to extricate their four-wheelers and it caught fire in the process, he said. Syphers said it's not clear what happened, but a likely explanation is that the engine overheated when they tried to pull the four-wheelers up the steep terrain. The fire was called in about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Syphers said the fire has been tough to fight, given the winds and steep terrain.

"We rolled out everything we had, brush trucks, tankers, a lot of manpower, lot of hoses," he said. "We still have about a mile of hose down there, and a portable pump, pumping water from the river."

Fortunately, he said, no homes were located near the fire.

"It jumped from tree to tree, and you can't stay ahead of something like that," he said. "You get close to homes and then you have someone's life in peril."

On Tuesday, bulldozers were knocking down trees in at attempt to help extinguish the active parts of the fire, he said.

Like Foss, Syphers said he expects downed logs and trees to smolder for "a long time."

The wind, the dry winter and the lingering effects of two major floods — 2011 and 2019 — have fueled the fire at Fontenelle, Foss said. The two floods, both extensive, killed innumerable trees along the river, some have remained standing, others have fallen, but either way they've cured into tinder dry firewood. Additionally, this past winter saw little snow cover, so grasses and shrubs are drier than normal.

"With it being as dry as it has been, and all the dead trees, and stuff on the ground, it was really ready to burn," she said of Fontenelle's bottomland. "The fire moved really fast."

Foss said Fontenelle's crew has focused on saving infrastructure on the bottomland — two docks, a bridge, blinds and a boardwalk — and so far they've been successful.

The fire, while difficult to fight, likely will be regenerative for the floodplain, she said. It will help clear away dead wood and shrubs that have kept young plants from sprouting and thriving, and it may have burned away invasive plants washed in by flooding.

"This is absolutely not how we would like this to have happened," she said, explaining that a controlled, prescribed burn would have been the preferred method of rejuvenating the area.

Foss said it's likely that logs and trees will smolder for weeks or months, so she's not sure when the area will reopen. Additionally, the fire may have further weakened some of the dead standing trees in the area. For these reasons, trails in the area will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Except for the floodplain/wetlands area, the rest of Fontenelle Forest remains open.

Officials ask that the public not try to enter the closed area.

For information, call visitor services at 402-731-3140.

