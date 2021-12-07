Mothership? Alien invasion? No, but a spectacular weather phenomenon in Omaha

It wasn't the arrival of aliens or the end of time.

But the sight in the southern sky Sunday was unusual and spectacular for Omaha-area residents.

Like a big gray rainbow, a band of clouds with a sharp edge stretched across the horizon from east to west.

Although it looked like something out of an alien-invasion movie — think the alien ship arriving in a cloud in "Independence Day" — the National Weather Service says it was just a cloud, but an unusual one.

"This was a neat cloud in that it was basically the visual, real-life representation of the fronts that you see on weather maps," meteorologist Brian Barjenbruch at the National Weather Service in Valley.

On that day, there was a weak warm front advancing from the south to near Omaha, Barjenbruch said. And there was a strong cold front crossing the area from the northwest, he said.