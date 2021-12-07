Mothership? Alien invasion? No, but a spectacular weather phenomenon in Omaha

It wasn't the arrival of aliens or the end of time.
But the sight in the southern sky Sunday was unusual and spectacular for Omaha-area residents.
Like a big gray rainbow, a band of clouds with a sharp edge stretched across the horizon from east to west.
Although it looked like something out of an alien-invasion movie — think the alien ship arriving in a cloud in "Independence Day" — the National Weather Service says it was just a cloud, but an unusual one.
"This was a neat cloud in that it was basically the visual, real-life representation of the fronts that you see on weather maps," meteorologist Brian Barjenbruch at the National Weather Service in Valley.
On that day, there was a weak warm front advancing from the south to near Omaha, Barjenbruch said. And there was a strong cold front crossing the area from the northwest, he said.
Cold and warm fronts are like wedges of air that move along and above the ground, he said. As the wedge advances, it lifts the air that was originally closer to the ground. As the air is lifted up, it cools, he said. At some point in the cooling process any moisture within that cooling air saturates and turns into clouds, he said.
This band of clouds was likely connected to the edge of the wedge of one of these fronts, he said.
"Here in Nebraska, we're more used to being able to actually see these fronts on the leading edge of a line of thunderstorms," he said. "But on this day, everything just happened to fall into place so that we could see the front on an otherwise clear day."
