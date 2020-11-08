 Skip to main content
Much-needed rain is on the way to Omaha; cold temps will follow
Breezy, wet weather is forecast for Monday into Tuesday, followed by a quick blast of wintry cold.

The National Weather Service said the Omaha metro area will receive up to two-thirds of an inch of precipitation Monday into Tuesday. And while that's not a lot, the moisture is sorely needed. The Omaha-Council Bluffs area is almost 14 inches behind on precipitation for the year and is in severe drought.

"It's going to be a whole lot more than we've seen in a long time," said Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist at the weather service. "But I don't know that it will help with overall dry conditions."

Winds are expected to gust to 25 mph on Monday, and intermittent, light rain showers are forecast. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s until late afternoon, when the wind will shift to the north. After that, the mercury is likely to drop 30-plus degrees by Tuesday morning. With temperatures around freezing then, any lingering rain could shift to snow and ice before turning back to rain, according to the weather service.

If freezing rain does occur Tuesday morning, people will want to step gingerly. It's possible, Petersen said, that a glaze of ice will cover sidewalks and steps and be obscured by a dusting of snow.

The temperature is forecast to stay in the 30s throughout the day Tuesday.

By Wednesday, which is Veterans Day, the sun is expected to return, and highs could peak around 50 degrees.

After that, highs in the 40s and 50s are forecast through the weekend, with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

