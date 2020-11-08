Much-needed rain is on the way to Omaha; cold temps will follow

Breezy, wet weather is forecast for Monday into Tuesday, followed by a quick blast of wintry cold.

The National Weather Service said the Omaha metro area will receive up to two-thirds of an inch of precipitation Monday into Tuesday. And while that's not a lot, the moisture is sorely needed. The Omaha-Council Bluffs area is almost 14 inches behind on precipitation for the year and is in severe drought.

"It's going to be a whole lot more than we've seen in a long time," said Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist at the weather service. "But I don't know that it will help with overall dry conditions."

Winds are expected to gust to 25 mph on Monday, and intermittent, light rain showers are forecast. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s until late afternoon, when the wind will shift to the north. After that, the mercury is likely to drop 30-plus degrees by Tuesday morning. With temperatures around freezing then, any lingering rain could shift to snow and ice before turning back to rain, according to the weather service.