Multiple eastern Nebraska counties under flood advisories as river ice breaks loose

Warm weather and river ice beginning to break up have forecasters warning of potential lowland flooding along area rivers.

The National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon issued advisories for about a dozen counties in eastern Nebraska.

Katie Gross, a weather service meteorologist, said the advisories are for land along the Platte, Loup and Elkhorn Rivers.

Of greatest concern Thursday evening was the Platte River near Fremont and the confluence of the Loup and Platte Rivers, she said.

The previous advisory near Fremont has been elevated to a warning because of the growing threat there, she said. The rest of the area is under a flood watch.

For now, the advisories about flood risk run through noon Monday.

This year's flood risk is nowhere near as serious as 2019, when catastrophic ice jam flooding occurred. In 2021, the rivers are lower, the ice isn't as thick, the ground isn't saturated, the frost doesn't run as deep and the snowpack has been gradually shedding water.

In March 2019, a rapid warmup and rain on heavy snow and ice led to widespread flooding.

The weather service suggests that people consider buying flood insurance.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.