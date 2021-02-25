 Skip to main content
Multiple eastern Nebraska counties under flood advisory as river ice breaks loose
Multiple eastern Nebraska counties under flood advisory as river ice breaks loose

022321-owh-new-floodrisk-pic-cm002 (copy)

An ice jam forms on the Platte River west of the U.S. Highway 77 bridge near Fremont on Monday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Warm weather and river ice beginning to break up have forecasters warning of potential lowland flooding along area rivers.

The National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon issued advisories for about a dozen counties in eastern Nebraska.

Katie Gross, a weather service meteorologist, said the advisories are for land along the Platte, Loup and Elkhorn Rivers.

Of greatest concern Thursday evening was the Platte River near Fremont and the confluence of the Loup and Platte Rivers, she said.

The previous advisory near Fremont has been elevated to a warning because of the growing threat there, she said. The rest of the area is under a flood watch.

For now, the advisories about flood risk run through noon Monday.

This year's flood risk is nowhere near as serious as 2019, when catastrophic ice jam flooding occurred. In 2021, the rivers are lower, the ice isn't as thick, the ground isn't saturated, the frost doesn't run as deep and the snowpack has been gradually shedding water.

In March 2019, a rapid warmup and rain on heavy snow and ice led to widespread flooding.

The weather service suggests that people consider buying flood insurance.

Flood of 2019: The aftermath and the recovery

As Nebraska and Iowa brace for the possibility of spring flooding here's a look back at the devastating floods of 2019. 

1 of 19

nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Nancy Gaarder

Most high-risk properties in Nebraska and Iowa don't have flood insurance
Most high-risk properties in Nebraska and Iowa don't have flood insurance

The clock is ticking on flood insurance for the 2020 flood season, and people are paying attention. Nebraska and Iowa have seen about a 10% increase this year over last in property owners purchasing federal flood insurance polices. But Christopher Parsons, an insurance program specialist for FEMA, said that only 12% of high-risk Iowa properties are insured and 16.2% in Nebraska, as of October 2019.

