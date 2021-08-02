National Weather Service will now send smartphone alerts for most dangerous thunderstorms

Starting this week, smartphones will sound an alarm on those rare occasions when an especially dangerous thunderstorm threatens.
The change is being made as part of a larger effort by the National Weather Service to tailor its warnings to the potential impact on life and property.
"These big wind events can do more damage than a tornado because of the area involved," said Scott Dergan, a meteorologist at the weather service's office in Valley. "We are trying to get people to pay heed to some of these higher-end thunderstorms."
The windstorm that devastated Omaha on July 10 would have prompted a cellphone alert, Dergan said. That storm led to the largest power outage in the Omaha Public Power District's history.
The criteria for an alert is a storm that has the ability to generate hail that is 2.75 inches in diameter, about the size of a baseball, or winds of 80 mph or greater. On July 10, Omaha's winds reached at least 96 mph, based on sensors at Eppley Airfield.
On average, about 10% of thunderstorms reach this most destructive category, according to the weather service.
And while that's not a high percentage, it's significant. Thirteen thunderstorms last year caused more than $1 billion in damage in the U.S. (at least three included tornadoes). One of those storms was the derecho that swept across Iowa and headed east, causing $11 billion in damage, making it the costliest thunderstorm in U.S. history.
With this change, thunderstorm warnings from the weather service will fall into three categories:
• "Baseline" threat of damage. In other words, the storm will have winds of at least 58 mph and/or hail that is 1 inch or more in diameter (that's the threshold at which damage typically occurs).
• "Considerable" damage. These storms will carry winds of at least 70 mph and/or at least 1.75-inch hail (golf ball size).
• "Destructive" damage. These are the storms that will prompt your cellphone to sound because of at least 80 mph winds and/or baseball-size hail.
The weather service won't always be able to forecast that a storm will be destructive, Dergan said. Such was the case Friday night, he said, when a damaging windstorm hit Harrison County, Iowa. That storm leveled some outbuildings near Persia.
"There are a times we know it's going to be severe, with 80 mph winds or higher, but sometimes we just don't know for sure until it happens," Dergan said.
For years, Douglas and Sarpy Counties' emergency managers have sounded sirens when there is an imminent threat of hurricane-strength winds (75 mph or greater). That won't change, officials with each county said.
Paul Johnson, director of the Douglas County Emergency Management Agency, said the new policy by the weather service to activate smartphones will expand the reach of emergency warnings because not everyone hears sirens.
"The major difference is that cellphones are going to go off as well as sirens," he said. "That's a big deal."
Smartphones will sound the alert automatically because they have been programmed to be part of the nation's Wireless Emergency Alert system. No sign-up is required.
In addition to phones sounding an alarm, the phone will vibrate and provide an explanatory message on the screen. Smartphones already sound an alarm when a tornado warning or catastrophic flash-flood warning has been issued.
People without smartphones can get storm alerts through a weather radio.