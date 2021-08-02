National Weather Service will now send smartphone alerts for most dangerous thunderstorms

Starting this week, smartphones will sound an alarm on those rare occasions when an especially dangerous thunderstorm threatens.

The change is being made as part of a larger effort by the National Weather Service to tailor its warnings to the potential impact on life and property.

"These big wind events can do more damage than a tornado because of the area involved," said Scott Dergan, a meteorologist at the weather service's office in Valley. "We are trying to get people to pay heed to some of these higher-end thunderstorms."

The windstorm that devastated Omaha on July 10 would have prompted a cellphone alert, Dergan said. That storm led to the largest power outage in the Omaha Public Power District's history.

The criteria for an alert is a storm that has the ability to generate hail that is 2.75 inches in diameter, about the size of a baseball, or winds of 80 mph or greater. On July 10, Omaha's winds reached at least 96 mph, based on sensors at Eppley Airfield.

On average, about 10% of thunderstorms reach this most destructive category, according to the weather service.