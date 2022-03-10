Near record dry winter comes to an end for Nebraska with 98% of state in drought

Wintertime brush fires, idle snowplows and parched soil have foretold what recently released national weather data confirms.

Nebraska just closed the books on its second driest February and fourth driest winter on record.

Nationally, the last three months were the lower 48 states' 12th driest winter on record, according to data released last week by the National Centers for Environmental Information, a sibling agency to the National Weather Service.

Records go back 127 years.

Al Dutcher, associate Nebraska state climatologist, said the dry winter bodes poorly for agriculture but has produced some benefits.

On the plus side, Dutcher said reduced snowfall and warmer than average temperatures have meant less money spent plowing snow and less need to run furnaces. Ag has benefited through lower supplemental feeding costs for livestock, reduced calving losses and opportunities to get more field work done, he said.

The negatives are many, he said. Soils haven't absorbed needed moisture to help sustain plants during the growing season; streams and lakes are low; the Panhandle has likely seen wind erosion; winter wheat yields have been degraded; and conditions have been ripe for brushfires.

For record-keeping purposes, the National Centers for Environmental Information and its sibling agency the National Weather Service consider December-February to be meteorological winter, with the first day of spring occurring March 1. The traditional first day of spring is the equinox, March 22, when daylight and dark are roughly equal.

The dry winter has intensified drought in the central U.S., including Nebraska. At the start of winter, less than a third of Nebraska was in drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. By the end of February, 98% of the state was officially in drought, according to the Drought Monitor.

If drought continues and mountain runoff is disappointing, then it will be a tough year for ag, Dutcher said. Impacts could include: anemic pastures which would affect already-stressed hay supplies; higher irrigation costs; and dryland crops running out of moisture.

Dutcher said if this winter's habit of roller-coaster temperatures continues, the state could see severe weather similar to the March 5 deadly tornado outbreak in Iowa.

While warmer and drier than average weather is expected across much of Nebraska for the next two weeks, snow remains possible for another two months. Omaha's latest snowfall has occurred in May.

Omaha had its 13th driest and 14th least snowy winter on record, according to the National Weather Service.

Because of the dry weather, horticulturists have advised people to water the plants a couple of times a month, especially around young plants.

