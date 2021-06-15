Nebraska grid prepared for heat; here's how to lessen impact on your wallet, health

Although Texans are being asked to conserve electricity due to the heat wave's stress on that state's grid, Omaha's utility operator isn't anticipating a similar request of it customers.

Jodi Baker, spokeswoman for the Omaha Public Power District, said the utility has received inquiries about the robustness of the local grid now that Texas is calling for conservation. Over the winter, Nebraskans experienced rolling brownouts as extreme cold stressed the regional grid and caused major outages in Texas.

"At this time, our regional transmission organization, the Southwest Power Pool, has not issued a request for utilities in its footprint to conserve energy," she said Tuesday afternoon. "OPPD has the generation resources to serve our customers’ needs, even on the hottest of days."

Still, conserving electricity will save money, both OPPD and the Nebraska Public Power District noted in statements Tuesday.

Customers can trim their electric costs by 5% to 10% for every 2 degrees that they lower the thermostat, according to NPPD. People also can use ceiling fans to make the body feel cooler than the room temperature.