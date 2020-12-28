Nebraska in store for a full day of snow, wind and ice

Cold weather will follow in the wake of the storm. On New Year's Eve, temperatures are expected to be in the teens during revelries in Omaha.

On New Year's Day, there's a slight chance of snow, then sunshine is expected to return for the weekend.

OMAHA AND LINCOLN

Omaha is forecast to receive 3 to 6 inches of snow, according to the weather service.

Snow is expected to begin before dawn and continue into the evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected from midmorning to midafternoon. This could make the evening commute difficult, according to the weather service.

A warm front is expected to cause Omaha's temperatures to rise gradually through the day, including after nightfall. That is why the weather service is projecting that any freezing drizzle in the Omaha metro will occur late afternoon into the evening.

The City of Omaha began treating streets early Monday morning, Pfitzer said.

All major routes should be treated with brine by midnight, he said. Residual salt from the last storm remains on many streets, he said, and that should help prevent ice and snow from sticking.