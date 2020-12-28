Nebraska in store for a full day of snow, wind and maybe ice

Lincoln has a slightly better chance of freezing drizzle late afternoon, just as the evening rush hour gets underway. The capital city's total snowfall projections are similar to Omaha's, though a quicker move to light freezing rain could lessen snow totals.

NEBRASKA

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Patrol and the Department of Transportation are asking drivers to take the forecast into consideration when making travel plans. Motorists can expect slush and snow-covered roadways on Tuesday, according to the DOT.

"This winter storm looks to impact much of the state, with potential for significant snowfall," said Moe Jamshidi, interim director of transportation. "The potential for freezing rain ahead of the snow will cause slick and icy conditions. We urge caution if you must travel."

All of Nebraska and virtually all of Iowa are under some type of weather advisory by the weather service.

Aaron Mangels, a meteorologist at the weather service, said drivers should prepare for significant changes in conditions over short distances.