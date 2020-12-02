Nebraska weather outlook: Mild weather may hang on into December

You won't hear many people complain about the so-far unseasonably mild end to 2020. The weather has been a balm for people cooped up by COVID-19.
Take the Joekel family of Omaha. Like many parents, David and Tiffany Joekel have enjoyed getting their two boys outside this year.
"Local parks have been a nice escape while we try to balance work and kids at home at the same time," he said. "The kiddos need fresh air, and so do the parents."
They're in luck for another two weeks, at least.
The U.S. Climate Prediction Center says December's mild start is likely to continue at least into mid-month in Nebraska and Iowa. Indeed, the relatively mild weather has a good chance of lasting most of the month, according to the center.
That's fine with the Joekels.
"Wish it would it stay mild and sunny all winter, would make for a happier household for sure!" Joekel posted on Facebook.
Whether the warmer than average temperatures continue into January and February is much less clear.
A warmer than average winter, if it happens, would be consistent with the trend over the past 100-plus years, said Martha Shulski, Nebraska State Climatologist. But there's a caveat: Over the last 30 years, Februarys have gotten much harsher, she said. So if you're worried about payback at the end of the season, yes, that's a possibility.
While statewide rankings for November aren't yet available, local rankings are: Norfolk saw its 11th warmest November, Omaha its 15th warmest and Lincoln its 21st warmest, said Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
That's consistent with long-term trends, Shulski said. Over the last 30 years, Novembers have been remarkably warmer than average in Nebraska.
A global La Nina weather pattern is the dominant driver of this winter's forecast. That means forecasters are projecting a higher likelihood of colder and snowier weather across parts of the northern U.S. and Canada, and warmer, drier than normal weather in the southern U.S. With Nebraska and Iowa sandwiched between the two, any kind of weather can happen here, depending upon whether southern or northern weather dominates this area.
One thing that's holding firm for now, though, is drought. There are no indications of the drought easing, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Nebraska is in the midst of its 13th driest year on record, Shulski said.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!