Nebraska weather outlook: Mild weather may hang on into December

You won't hear many people complain about the so-far unseasonably mild end to 2020. The weather has been a balm for people cooped up by COVID-19.

Take the Joekel family of Omaha. Like many parents, David and Tiffany Joekel have enjoyed getting their two boys outside this year.

"Local parks have been a nice escape while we try to balance work and kids at home at the same time," he said. "The kiddos need fresh air, and so do the parents."

They're in luck for another two weeks, at least.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center says December's mild start is likely to continue at least into mid-month in Nebraska and Iowa. Indeed, the relatively mild weather has a good chance of lasting most of the month, according to the center.

That's fine with the Joekels.

"Wish it would it stay mild and sunny all winter, would make for a happier household for sure!" Joekel posted on Facebook.

Whether the warmer than average temperatures continue into January and February is much less clear.