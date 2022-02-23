Nebraskans in Congress request federal aid for damage caused by December storms

Nebraska sustained at least $6.79 million in damage to public infrastructure in December's unprecedented storms, according to an appeal by the state's congressional delegation to President Joe Biden.

Nebraska's senators and representatives wrote Biden in support of a request by Gov. Pete Ricketts seeking federal disaster aid.

The state experienced a record number of December tornadoes and its first-ever winter derecho on Dec. 15. A derecho is a series of long-lived straight-line winds.

Much of the damage to public infrastructure was to the electrical grid. According to the delegation's letter, 34,000 electric utility customers lost power, including in Beatrice, Bradshaw, Columbus, Fairbury, Geneva, Guide Rock, Syracuse, Tecumseh, Red Cloud and Wymore.

The federal aid request is for the following counties: Adams, Buffalo, Burt, Cass, Cuming, Fillmore, Gage, Hamilton, Harlan, Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Platte, Polk, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Thayer, Washington and Webster.

Writing in support of Ricketts were Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse and Reps. Jeff Fortenberry, Don Bacon and Adrian Smith.

The storms also caused the state's largest ag insurer its most December agricultural damage on record. Affected were center pivot irrigation systems, augers and livestock.

