Nebraska's 511 travel alert system for motorists adds weather radar

LINCOLN — Nebraska's alert system for winter road conditions has been expanded to include weather radar and more information for commercial drivers.

State officials, at a press conference Monday, said the additions to the 511 system will make it easier for motorists and truckers to determine whether it's safe to travel.

"It's a one-stop shop for what you need before you head out," said Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Michael Korte.

The update, which will cost $150,000, includes National Weather Service radar, a special page for commercial drivers and a new "crowdsourcing" feature, which will allow motorists to provide feedback on road conditions.

The 511 system was launched two decades ago by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, then known as the Nebraska Department of Roads. Initially, it provided information via telephone recordings only. Now, a 511 app and website relay up-to-date information about road closures and road conditions (wet, snow-covered, etc.), and allow motorists to access roadside video cameras installed across the state.

State DOT Director John Selmer said that when winter weather arrives, motorists should be prepared to check on weather conditions, give more room between vehicles and take more time to arrive at a destination.