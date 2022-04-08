Nebraska's explosive wildfire part of larger pattern that is expected to worsen

This week's tragic wildfire, which claimed a local fire chief's life, incinerated homes and killed livestock, has been a reminder of how quickly the weather is changing to deadly consequence, fire experts say.

Severe drought and strong winds set the stage for the fast-moving fire, which consumed an estimated 30,000 acres of south-central Nebraska in a little over 24 hours.

Much of the state remains at extreme risk of additional fires this weekend, according to the National Weather Service, and Nebraska could be facing a higher-than-average fire risk into midsummer.

Already, virtually all of Nebraska is suffering from the drought that has gripped the western half of the U.S.

The stage for this fire was set by a dry winter that saw little snow cover, and seasonally strong winds fanned the flames once the spark was lit. The spring green-up has yet to occur, so vegetation remains tinder-dry.

Climate scientists and fire experts have been saying for years that drought and fires are becoming more extreme with climate change.

"It's pretty well understood," that global warming is fueling a growth in explosive wildfires, said Darren Clabo, state fire meteorologist for South Dakota.

Across the central U.S., from north to south, wildfires have been a problem this winter and spring.

"Our weather is becoming more conducive to large fire growth because it's warming, especially in the winter," Clabo said.

In early December, a fast-moving fire left a smoldering mess in Denton, Montana, where 25 homes and numerous businesses and other buildings burned. Also in December, a freak storm fueled a fire that burned more than 120,000 acres in Kansas, killing hundreds of cattle (that storm generated record December tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa). In March, a deputy sheriff was killed and at least 50 homes burned in a fire that consumed at least 130 square miles west of Dallas.

Even in the Omaha metro area, off-season grass fires have been a problem, especially along the city's Interstates. Smoky traffic jams have backed up traffic and contributed to a handful of crashes.

Thursday's death resulted from a collision of vehicles responding to the fire. Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull was killed and Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris was critically injured in the crash.

Absent humans and apart from climate change, winter into early spring isn't a time when fires naturally occur, Clabo said. That's because naturally occurring fires typically are sparked by summertime lightning. Instead, the spark for fires at this time of year tends to be human activity. State Fire Marshal investigators said the fire was caused by strong winds blowing a dead tree into a power line.

Warm, dry winters set the stage for fire because grasses and other vegetation are exposed to drying winds and become even easier to catch fire, said Clabo and Mark Svoboda, director of the National Drought Mitigation Center housed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Additionally, the exposed soil can dry out more easily, which exacerbates arid conditions. The chief ingredients for explosive fires are dry fuels, low humidity and strong winds.

"We've seen this coming, and then throw in the high winds," Svoboda said of Thursday's winds, which gusted in excess of 60 mph.

"This has been the perfect recipe," Svoboda said. "The concern is for not only now, but Nebraska is at high risk through at least the end of July. This isn't going to be a spring concern, a one-off kind of thing."

The six months from October through March rank eighth warmest and 17th driest on record for Nebraska, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. That's based on 127 years of data.

Clabo said there's another problem with fires this time of year: The nation's firefighting forces aren't at full strength. Because wildfires require such a massive response, many agencies cooperate to put them out. But the federal government doesn't ramp up its resources and firefighting crews until summer. Likewise, Nebraska, which has significantly beefed up its firefighting capacity, had yet to put in place its seasonal contract for firefighting airplanes.

About 40 agencies and the Nebraska National Guard assisted in fighting the fire.

In the long term, Nebraska's climate scientists have been warning since at least 2014 that the state should prepare for more frequent severe droughts and the resulting consequences. That was the year UNL released a climate study calculating that 2012, the state's hottest, driest year on record — and its most devastating fire year — was likely to become a routine occurrence in the decades ahead.

One of the key unknowns about the potential for future fires in a given area is what the landscape itself will look like, Clabo said. Given projected increases in temperature, it's possible that Nebraska grasslands could transition to the type of sagebrush prairie common in eastern Wyoming and Colorado, Clabo said. Svboda pointed to a report that has indicated Nebraska should look south to Oklahoma to get a sense of what its weather and landscape is likely to look like in the decades to come.

Another unknown is how winds might change. Global warming brings increased energy to individual storm systems, creating the potential for more powerful winds, even in areas where it's not raining or snowing.

Just as strong winds made Nebraska's catastrophic nighttime flood of 2019 more terrifying, violent winds sent this week's fire convulsing across the landscape.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.