New video weather forecasts now available on Omaha.com

Starting today, the Omaha World-Herald is offering video weather forecasts for Nebraska online every weekday morning.

You’ll see the videos on Omaha.com and be alerted to them by 7 a.m. via Facebook and email alerts. Monday through Thursday, the forecast will be for that day’s weather. Friday’s forecast will include a look ahead at the weekend.

Matt Holiner, a veteran meteorologist, is providing our video forecasts. You’ll also see his contributions to our ongoing coverage of weather news. When severe weather is a possibility, Holiner will be there with live, break-in coverage on Omaha.com to address urgent weather news and patterns and how they could affect you.

Holiner’s forecasts — which utilize the same software used by The Weather Channel — will also include the Council Bluffs area.

It’s just one more way we’re working to keep the public informed. Get Holiner’s forecasts, the latest news, sports and more by subscribing today at Omaha.com/subscribe.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.