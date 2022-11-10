 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Omaha Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

