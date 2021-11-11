 Skip to main content
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

