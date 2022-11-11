 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly clear skies. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Omaha Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

