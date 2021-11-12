Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.