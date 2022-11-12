 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Omaha Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

