For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Winters are tough to forecast for Nebraska, but there are early hints that the state could see a more classic season with a series of storms.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
- Updated
Strong winds are the forecast for the rest of the week with temperatures dropping off steeply Friday.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
- Updated
The price of natural gas and other heating fuels is the highest it has been in years. Nationwide, winter heating bills are forecast to rise an average of 30% to 50%, and possibly more.
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. O…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.