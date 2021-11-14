Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Considerable cloudiness. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.