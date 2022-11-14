 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

