For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Temperatures are tumbling across the area this morning with rain around as well. Find out when the rain chance will come to an end and how cold it's going to feel today, tonight, and Friday here.
Get ready for a remarkably warm and windy Wednesday. Dry during the day, but showers and storms will return late tonight and temperatures will tumble for Thursday. Here's the latest information.
Scattered snow showers along a cold front today. With the front temporarily stalling, some are going to see more snow than others. See when snow is most likely and how much is expected here.
Not only are temps well below normal today, windy conditions are making it feel even colder. An exceptionally cold Friday night is expected as well. Here's what's in store for the rest of the weekend.
Some will miss out on the rain today, but carry the umbrella if you'll be hitting the polls as showers and storms will be around. Warming up and getting very windy for Wednesday. Full details here.
Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 …
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Omaha's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. It looks l…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.