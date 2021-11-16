This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
