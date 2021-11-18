For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
