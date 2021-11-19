 Skip to main content
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

