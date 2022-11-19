 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Clear. Low 17F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

