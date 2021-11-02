Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The price of natural gas and other heating fuels is the highest it has been in years. Nationwide, winter heating bills are forecast to rise an average of 30% to 50%, and possibly more.
- Updated
The rain that moved into the Omaha area early Wednesday is likely to stick around all day, with the National Weather Service predicting an inch to 1½ inches of rain.
- Updated
Winters are tough to forecast for Nebraska, but there are early hints that the state could see a more classic season with a series of storms.
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
- Updated
There is no room in eastern Omaha for things like dams to hold back runoff. Instead, the only defense against the August flash flooding was the capacity of the city's sewer system.
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…
Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…