Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

