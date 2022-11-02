This evening in Omaha: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Off and on rain expected today, but it looks like some will be seeing more than others. Find out who has the best chance of rain and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast.
It won't be feeling like the first day of November this afternoon! High temps will be 20 degrees warmer than usual. Get ready for the wind to ramp up in a big way on Wednesday. Full details here.
Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area.
All showers have left the area and skies will eventually become sunny Friday. Temperatures on the rise. Find out if the warming trend will continue and if rain will stay away in our weekend forecast.
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is sh…
It will be a warm day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Omaha. It should reach a ple…
It will be a warm day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
This evening in Omaha: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Omaha area will …