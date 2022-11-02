 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

