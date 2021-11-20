Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.