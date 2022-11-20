 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert