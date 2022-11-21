 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

