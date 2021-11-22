Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
- Updated
The price of natural gas and other heating fuels is the highest it has been in years. Nationwide, winter heating bills are forecast to rise an average of 30% to 50%, and possibly more.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees…
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.