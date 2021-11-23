This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
- Updated
The price of natural gas and other heating fuels is the highest it has been in years. Nationwide, winter heating bills are forecast to rise an average of 30% to 50%, and possibly more.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees…
Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees…