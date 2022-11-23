This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
