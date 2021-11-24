Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Thursday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.