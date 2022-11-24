Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.