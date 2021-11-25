 Skip to main content
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

