Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees…
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees…
For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in th…
Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the …