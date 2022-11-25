Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.