Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph.