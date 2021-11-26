This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees…
For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in th…
Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…