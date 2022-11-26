Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
After unusually cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
