Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

