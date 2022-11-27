 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Omaha World-Herald is partnering with Edwards Auto Group who will sponsor 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Omaha's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert