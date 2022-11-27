Omaha's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
After unusually cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
